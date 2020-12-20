ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,432,855,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 215.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,097,000 after acquiring an additional 901,304 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,580,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,604,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after acquiring an additional 339,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

VIAC opened at $35.26 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

