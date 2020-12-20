VestChain (VEST) Hits Market Capitalization of $29.09 Million

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, VestChain has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar. One VestChain token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and BTC-Alpha. VestChain has a total market capitalization of $29.09 million and $24,880.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00146002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00021812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.35 or 0.00779741 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00175535 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00370509 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00075515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00118203 BTC.

About VestChain

VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 tokens. VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VestChain

VestChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

