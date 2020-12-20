Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.00.

Get Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$975.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.24. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.20 and a 52-week high of C$21.98.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$282.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$47,944.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,296 shares in the company, valued at C$273,991.20.

About Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.