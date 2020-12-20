VeriumReserve (VRM) Market Cap Hits $547,628.01

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. VeriumReserve has a market capitalization of $547,628.01 and $2,027.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VeriumReserve has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.11 or 0.00488439 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,759.50 or 0.99945187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005700 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00021678 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016483 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003120 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,934,543 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

