VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $1,290,420.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,075,832.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $1,209,840.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $1,230,540.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total transaction of $1,281,300.00.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $217.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.32. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in VeriSign by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,893,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $592,697,000 after purchasing an additional 40,640 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,711,000 after acquiring an additional 179,099 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,467,000 after acquiring an additional 505,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,447,000 after acquiring an additional 123,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,078,000 after acquiring an additional 378,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.80.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

