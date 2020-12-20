Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 271.6% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,672 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,741,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 19.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,115,000 after buying an additional 386,879 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at about $12,901,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at about $13,579,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $277,525.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,315 shares in the company, valued at $11,886,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Peter Fante sold 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $170,912.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,952.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,716 shares of company stock worth $1,576,295 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRNT opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

