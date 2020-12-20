VerifyMe (OTCMKTS:VRME) Shares Down 0.6%

VerifyMe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRME)’s share price was down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 15,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 81,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.

VerifyMe (OTCMKTS:VRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRME. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of VerifyMe by 72.7% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 67,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VerifyMe by 154.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VerifyMe during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VerifyMe during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

VerifyMe, Inc provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting.

