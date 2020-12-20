Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Lake Street Capital

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price objective boosted by Lake Street Capital from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veracyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veracyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an underweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.57.

VCYT opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.08 and a beta of 0.62. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Ho sold 13,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $624,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $88,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,663.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,640 shares of company stock worth $4,803,773. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,018,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,977 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,130,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,691,000 after acquiring an additional 519,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,716,000 after acquiring an additional 99,207 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,407 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

