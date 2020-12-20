Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,438 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Veoneer worth $11,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Veoneer during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Veoneer during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Veoneer by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,870,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after acquiring an additional 118,708 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Veoneer by 235.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 111,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Veoneer during the second quarter valued at approximately $776,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Shares of VNE stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. Veoneer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.