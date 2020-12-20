Velas Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.21 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $53.22 million and $1.21 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000132 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000576 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001490 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000432 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.