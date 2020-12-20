Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) (TSE:VCM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.00

Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) (TSE:VCM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.00 and last traded at C$14.00, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$17.25 price objective on shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$320.57 million and a PE ratio of 142.50.

Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) (TSE:VCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 0.5799999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

In other news, Director Sumit Kumar purchased 13,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.80 per share, with a total value of C$166,912.00.

Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

