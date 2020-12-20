VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Financial Comparison

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for VBI Vaccines and Vascular Biogenics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines 0 0 3 1 3.25 Vascular Biogenics 0 0 4 0 3.00

VBI Vaccines currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 93.20%. Vascular Biogenics has a consensus target price of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 100.78%. Given Vascular Biogenics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vascular Biogenics is more favorable than VBI Vaccines.

Risk and Volatility

VBI Vaccines has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vascular Biogenics has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VBI Vaccines and Vascular Biogenics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines $2.22 million 352.72 -$54.81 million ($0.46) -7.03 Vascular Biogenics $560,000.00 144.51 -$19.46 million ($0.54) -3.57

Vascular Biogenics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VBI Vaccines. VBI Vaccines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vascular Biogenics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VBI Vaccines and Vascular Biogenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines -2,467.47% -46.47% -34.38% Vascular Biogenics -2,987.11% -57.70% -44.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.6% of VBI Vaccines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Vascular Biogenics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of VBI Vaccines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VBI Vaccines beats Vascular Biogenics on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B. The company's enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology allows for the development of eVLP vaccines that mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response. Its lead eVLP program candidates include VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study; and VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, the company engages in the development of vaccine platforms and products for licensing to pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies. It primarily serves physicians and pharmacists through direct sales. VBI Vaccines Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Brii Biosciences Limited; and GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals S.A. It also has a collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada to develop pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate targeting COVID-19, severe acute respiratory syndrome, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. VBI Vaccines Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat GI tumors and has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid cancer. In addition, it is developing VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. Further, the company is developing VB-201, a Lecinoxoid-based compound used to treat atherosclerosis that has completed phase II clinical, as well as in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of NASH and renal fibrosis. It is also developing VB-601 and 611 for immuno-oncology and anti-inflammatory applications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Modi'in, Israel.

