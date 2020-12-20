Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Receives $22.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSTA shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the third quarter worth approximately $25,899,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the third quarter worth $22,481,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the third quarter worth $19,180,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the third quarter worth $17,589,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the third quarter worth $16,265,000.

VSTA opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53. Vasta Platform has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

