Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Up 8.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $160.00. The stock traded as high as $164.57 and last traded at $161.17. 1,212,714 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 358,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.02.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Craig Hallum raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $246,373.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,769.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,664 shares of company stock worth $2,293,104. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 15.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $633,000.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.