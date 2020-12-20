Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $231,000.

Get Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $155.74 on Friday. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $156.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.90.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.