Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (VCN.TO) (TSE:VCN) Trading Down 0.7%

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (VCN.TO) (TSE:VCN)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$35.38 and last traded at C$35.40. Approximately 72,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 167,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.64.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.81.

