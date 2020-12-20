Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 41 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Shopify by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,170.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,919.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,007.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $979.01. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,206.90.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,040.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,047.97.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

