Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,793 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 103.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 483,649 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 39.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 481,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 135,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

GFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE:GFL opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $777.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

