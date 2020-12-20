Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of MAV opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

