Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CGI were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised CGI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.02.

GIB opened at $79.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $87.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

