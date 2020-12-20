Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bloom Energy by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,768,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 641,087 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Bloom Energy by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 21,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $26,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 170,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $5,205,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,316.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,866,550 shares of company stock worth $161,012,210 in the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

