Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 8,480 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 159.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,697 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,777 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 320,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after acquiring an additional 182,045 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,278.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 146,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,245,000 after buying an additional 135,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 335,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,360,000 after buying an additional 93,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $130.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $132.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.56.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

