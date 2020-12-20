Valor Token Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $137,675.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001199 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. During the last week, Valor Token has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00056964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.00368340 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00018120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00025826 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

