USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.82. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.03.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $34,635.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,913 shares in the company, valued at $145,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $26,947.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,083.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,922 shares of company stock valued at $649,909 over the last 90 days. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth about $13,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 157.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after purchasing an additional 124,577 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,586,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,763,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

