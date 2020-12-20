USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on USAT. TheStreet downgraded USA Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. USA Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of USA Technologies stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. USA Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $722.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that USA Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

