USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Technologies, Inc. is a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market. USAT offers one solution to the retail community for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management solutions. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and their inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, car charging stations, laundromats, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on USAT. Northland Securities raised shares of USA Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut USA Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. USA Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.33.

USAT opened at $11.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. USA Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $11.21.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 million. Equities analysts predict that USA Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

