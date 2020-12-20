Uptrennd Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Uptrennd token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Altilly and IDEX. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $4,492.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uptrennd alerts:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00134921 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00094428 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.15 or 0.00586211 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000147 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002375 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011080 BTC.

Uptrennd Token Profile

1UP is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,550,081 tokens. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

Uptrennd can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uptrennd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uptrennd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.