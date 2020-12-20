UNUS SED LEO Market Cap Tops $1.35 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00005688 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $15.82 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.40 or 0.00485087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000285 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000266 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

