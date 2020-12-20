Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Issues FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) issued an update on its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.92-5.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.83. Unum Group also updated its Q4 2020

IntraDay guidance to 1.14-1.24 EPS.

Shares of UNM opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNM. Barclays began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an underweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unum Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

