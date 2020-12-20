Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.10. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 43,915 shares.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) by 606.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,942 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned approximately 6.96% of Universal Security Instruments worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

