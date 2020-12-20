Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 150.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,207,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $375,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,178 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 21.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,742,000 after purchasing an additional 318,995 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 17.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,624,000 after purchasing an additional 202,325 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 967,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 189,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.0% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,073,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.85.

UHS stock opened at $137.29 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $148.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.49 and its 200-day moving average is $111.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.