Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UBX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unity Biotechnology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.46.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $284.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of Unity Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $8,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

