Uniswap Price Up 16.7% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $3.89 or 0.00016279 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $998.70 million and approximately $616.19 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003122 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000124 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 256,949,907 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

