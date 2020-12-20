UniLayer Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $392,182.00 (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $392,182.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. One UniLayer token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00141444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.50 or 0.00776850 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00165772 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00379084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00120750 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00074667 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,924,143 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

Buying and Selling UniLayer

UniLayer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

