UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE UNF traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.10. 344,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,508. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $217.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $162,919.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $240,687.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $873,892 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in UniFirst by 806.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

