UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.50.

UNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get UniFirst alerts:

In other UniFirst news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $162,919.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total value of $242,243.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,311.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $873,892. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UniFirst stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,508. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $217.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.