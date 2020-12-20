Unification Price Reaches $0.0078 (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Unification has a total market cap of $270,293.08 and approximately $6,757.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Unification token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, DigiFinex and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00145698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00021989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.05 or 0.00784050 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00174838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00369308 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00076041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00117888 BTC.

Unification Token Profile

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. Unification’s official website is unification.com . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DigiFinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

