Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L) (LON:UAV) Insider Jeremy J. Hamer Acquires 18,000 Shares

Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L) (LON:UAV) insider Jeremy J. Hamer bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £29,700 ($38,803.24).

Shares of UAV stock opened at GBX 164 ($2.14) on Friday. Unicorn AIM VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 164 ($2.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £241.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 152.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.52.

Get Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L) alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L)’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.16%.

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.