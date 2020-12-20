Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at DA Davidson

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $37.01.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.30 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $80,542.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,531.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,022 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 19,785.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.