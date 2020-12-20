UChain (UCN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,221.00

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One UChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. During the last week, UChain has traded up 106.5% against the U.S. dollar. UChain has a total market capitalization of $22,646.95 and approximately $4,221.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00144796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.82 or 0.00780633 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00169701 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00374190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00119058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00074469 BTC.

UChain Token Profile

UChain’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. The official website for UChain is uchain.world . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

UChain Token Trading

UChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

