UBS Group Reiterates “$243.00” Price Target for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $234.36.

MSFT opened at $218.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.65. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

