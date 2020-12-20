UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on HLNE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.60.
Hamilton Lane stock opened at $81.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $84.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 50.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,104,000 after purchasing an additional 330,016 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,221,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,460,000 after purchasing an additional 33,574 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,595,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,496,000 after purchasing an additional 201,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 750,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,563,000 after purchasing an additional 80,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.
Hamilton Lane Company Profile
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
