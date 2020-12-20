UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HLNE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.60.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $81.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $84.55.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.02 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 50.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,104,000 after purchasing an additional 330,016 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,221,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,460,000 after purchasing an additional 33,574 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,595,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,496,000 after purchasing an additional 201,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 750,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,563,000 after purchasing an additional 80,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

