UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in United Community Banks by 564.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 51,489 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.31.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $177.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

UCBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stephens started coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

