UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,940 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Majestic Silver worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 59.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 50,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,390 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,654,000 after purchasing an additional 180,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AG shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

