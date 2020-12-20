UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 63.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 79.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 29,195 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 490.67% and a negative net margin of 760.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

