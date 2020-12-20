UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KOD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $777,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 28,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total transaction of $964,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,910,770.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 36,020 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.02 per share, with a total value of $1,873,760.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,802,272 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $140.48 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.49 and a 52-week high of $144.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.29.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

A number of research firms have issued reports on KOD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

