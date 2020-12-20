UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,611 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kadant by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kadant news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 5,410 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total value of $732,189.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,039 shares in the company, valued at $7,178,298.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 15,200 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $2,064,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,756.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,810. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KAI opened at $141.49 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $144.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.27 and a 200-day moving average of $115.71.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $154.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.71 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

