UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys New Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Onto Innovation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth $61,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth $5,974,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth $4,457,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth $3,140,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth $902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $3,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 501,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,617,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Alan Koch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $699,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,759.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,284. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.44. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $48.49.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 million. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

