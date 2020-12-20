UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 18,694 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Terex worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Terex by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Terex by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Terex by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Terex by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEX opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 221.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

In related news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $99,755.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley purchased 2,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,547.91. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,376 shares of company stock worth $65,673 and sold 14,223 shares worth $403,289. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

