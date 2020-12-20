Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial increased their price target on Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $273.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.93. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $110.01 and a 1 year high of $275.31.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 131.03% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $403,096.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at $403,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

